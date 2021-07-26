 Skip to main content
Lincoln police seek woman, information in weekend slashing of 42-year-old man
Lincoln police seek woman, information in weekend slashing of 42-year-old man

  • Updated
Lincoln police are looking for a woman who they say slashed a 42-year-old on Saturday, leaving him hospitalized with a significant hand injury.

Officer Erin Spilker said the slashing happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday near 19th and G streets, where the man said he had been arguing with a woman he knew when she swung a knife at him and cut his hand.

Police did not release the woman's name.

The woman fled the area before Lincoln Police responded, Spilker said. The man was transported to an area hospital.

LPD is asking anyone with information about the woman's whereabouts to contact them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

