Lincoln police seek video of tire-slashing vandal
Lincoln police are looking for video that may have caught the vandal responsible for several tire slashings Monday night in the areas of 14th and A streets and 16th and Euclid Avenue.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the areas just before 7 p.m. and ultimately located six vehicles with tires slashed. In some cases, all four tires had been slashed.

She said they believe it happened around 5 p.m. and that there may be more victims.

Spilker asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Husker News