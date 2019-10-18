Lincoln Police on Friday evening were searching for a gray or black sedan with "significant damage," including a smashed passenger-side headlight, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian near 10th and South streets.
The accident occurred Friday at about 8:30 p.m.
The victim is a female between 35 and 40 years old and died at the scene, according to LPD Sgt. Max Hubka. She has not been identified.
She was believed to be crossing 10th Street just south of South Street when she was struck by the vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Tenth Street was closed from Park to South streets for much of Friday night while an accident reconstruction team investigated the scene.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area while the investigation goes on.
Check back for further updates.