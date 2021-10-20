 Skip to main content
Lincoln police seek vehicle connected to fatal crash on U.S. 77
Lincoln police seek vehicle connected to fatal crash on U.S. 77

US 77 accidents, 10.20

Lincoln Police officers work the site where a pedestrian was struck by a car on southbound U.S. 77 on Wednesday morning.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln police are seeking a motorist who was in the area when a pedestrian died on Wednesday after being hit by a car heading south on U.S. 77 near Rosa Parks Way. 

An LPD spokesperson declined to say whether the driver of a four-door sedan captured in a video near the crash site is thought to be directly involved in the incident or whether it was a hit-and-run. 

"The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and we want to speak with the driver of this vehicle to gather more information," the spokesperson said in an email after police posted a blurry picture of what appears to be a four-door sedan on social media without any additional identifying features. 

The crash happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday, forcing the stretch of southbound U.S. 77 between West O and Van Dorn streets to close for about four hours. Further details on the pedestrian and what led to the crash haven't been released. 

The highway was closed completely for about an hour Wednesday morning after a separate incident affected northbound lanes beginning around 30 minutes after the initial crash. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said that closure involved a vehicle that had been transporting chickens, which were dislodged from the truck and then had to be herded along the highway. 

The roadway's northbound lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m. Southbound lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Spilker said the department will release more details regarding the fatal crash on Thursday. 



