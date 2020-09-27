 Skip to main content
Lincoln police seek to increase transparency with hub of information
Lincoln police seek to increase transparency with hub of information

Lincoln police want to provide people with more information on their policies, procedures, decisions and data on arrests and tickets. 

Click on the new online transparency hub on the Lincoln Police website, and you'll find felony and misdemeanor citations went down from 2018 to 2019, and will probably be down this year, as well.

The data is divided by race and shows, for example, that all citations of Black offenders went from 9,799 in 2018 to 8,939 in 2019. As of Aug. 20, the citations are on track to be down, as well, with 4,638 recorded to that date.

From the LPD homepage, you will find a link to the hub, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz. It contains eight overall topics with 22 subtopics and six related links.  

"We've put a lot of information up here to improve trust and accountability to the members of our community," he said. "We're also providing a single location where citizens can find answers to some of today's most common law enforcement-related questions."

People asking the department about the Eight Can't Wait Initiative or body cameras or the Citizen Police Advisory Board can find that information. 

Eight Can't Wait is a national campaign claiming data shows that eight procedural rules can dramatically decrease police violence. The campaign grew out of nationwide protests calling for police reforms, and include calls to ban chokeholds, change reporting systems for use of force incidents and require officers to intervene when they witness misconduct. The department discusses related policies on the hub.

It shows Lincoln police got 409 complaints against officers in 2019, and of those, 223 (55%) came from LPD employees, while 186 (45%) were in response to a citizen's inquiry. That year, Internal Affairs completed 35 investigations involving 65 officers. Out of those 35 investigations, 16 were initiated by Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Information is available on crime patterns and statistics, mental health of officers, unbiased policing and cultural competency, school resource officers and more.  

"We're creating this so we can inform and correct any inaccurate information in the public sphere," Bonkiewicz said. "Sometimes people have misconceptions about how LPD does business, why we do things the way we do." 

As time goes on, he said, information will be updated and topics added. 

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

