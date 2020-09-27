Lincoln police seek to increase transparency with hub of information

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police want to provide people with more information on their policies, procedures, decisions and data on arrests and tickets.

Click on the new online transparency hub on the Lincoln Police website, and you'll find felony and misdemeanor citations went down from 2018 to 2019, and will probably be down this year, as well.

The data is divided by race and shows, for example, that all citations of Black offenders went from 9,799 in 2018 to 8,939 in 2019. As of Aug. 20, the citations are on track to be down, as well, with 4,638 recorded to that date.

From the LPD homepage, you will find a link to the hub, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz. It contains eight overall topics with 22 subtopics and six related links.

"We've put a lot of information up here to improve trust and accountability to the members of our community," he said. "We're also providing a single location where citizens can find answers to some of today's most common law enforcement-related questions."

People asking the department about the Eight Can't Wait Initiative or body cameras or the Citizen Police Advisory Board can find that information.