Lincoln police seek suspect in weekend stabbing

An unidentified man suspected of a Lincoln stabbing remains at large after the incident played out near 40th and Adams streets early Sunday morning, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a residence in the area at around 2 a.m. Sunday, where a 30-year-old man had been stabbed once in his right thigh and several times in his left hand, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Kocian said the man had arrived at the residence with friends before the group got into a verbal altercation with an unknown man. The 30-year-old tried to stop his friends from fighting the man when he was stabbed, according to police.

The unknown man fled the scene before officers arrived, dropping three small knives as he left, Kocian said.

The 30-year-old, whose injuries aren't considered life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

