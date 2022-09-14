 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln Police seek stranger who offered St. Michael students ride home

Police are looking for video footage or witness accounts after an unknown man drove alongside two St. Michael Catholic School students in south Lincoln and offered them a ride as they walked home from school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The children — ages 7 and 11 — were walking near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the man, driving a light-colored four-door sedan, asked them if they needed a ride, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said in an email to local media outlets.

The two children said no and ran from the area, Kocian said.

Kocian asked anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to call the police department at 402-441-6000.

