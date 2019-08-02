About 20 vandalisms were reported overnight Thursday in east Lincoln, Lincoln police said.
"Many residents woke up to discover their car windshields had been shattered," Officer Angela Sands said in a news release. The incidents between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. caused thousands of dollars in damage, and police suspect the number of vandalisms may rise throughout the day as people discover damaged property.
Officers are seeking witnesses and video surveillance to help catch the perpetrators.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.