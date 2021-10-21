Lincoln police seek information after man demands woman's keys, steals car

Police are investigating after an unknown man approached a 24-year-old Lincoln woman Wednesday and demanded her car keys, making off with her white 2008 Honda Accord.

The incident played out near 12th and H streets at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Spilker said the 24-year-old was walking to her car when the man cornered her and demanded her keys. Police are searching for the car, worth around $4,000. The Honda's plate number is 29-K499, Spilker said.

The incident may be linked to an attempted car robbery in the same area Wednesday night, according to police.

A 58-year-old woman said a man approached her while she walked toward her car near 11th and G streets. When the man demanded her keys, the woman ran into a nearby restaurant, and the man fled the scene.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact LPD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.