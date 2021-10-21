 Skip to main content
Lincoln police seek information after man demands woman's keys, steals car
Police are investigating after an unknown man approached a 24-year-old Lincoln woman Wednesday and demanded her car keys, making off with her white 2008 Honda Accord.

The incident played out near 12th and H streets at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Spilker said the 24-year-old was walking to her car when the man cornered her and demanded her keys. Police are searching for the car, worth around $4,000. The Honda's plate number is 29-K499, Spilker said. 

The incident may be linked to an attempted car robbery in the same area Wednesday night, according to police. 

A 58-year-old woman said a man approached her while she walked toward her car near 11th and G streets. When the man demanded her keys, the woman ran into a nearby restaurant, and the man fled the scene. 

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact LPD. 

Human remains found in Plattsmouth near home of man missing for a year
Judge who presided over Trail and Boswell murder trials announces she's retiring
Lincoln man killed in U.S. 77 crash identified
