{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police Department said they safely located a pregnant woman who did not show up for a doctor's appointment.

Patricia M. Dean, 28, who is listed as a transient, was reported missing Wednesday morning. She is close to her pregnancy due date.

Dean’s parents reported she is mildly autistic with cognitive difficulties.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Assistant city editor

Shelly Kulhanek is assistant city editor.

Load comments