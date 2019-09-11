Lincoln Police Department said they safely located a pregnant woman who did not show up for a doctor's appointment.
Patricia M. Dean, 28, who is listed as a transient, was reported missing Wednesday morning. She is close to her pregnancy due date.
Dean’s parents reported she is mildly autistic with cognitive difficulties.
