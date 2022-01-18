Grandma Nancy found after police look to reconnect her with stolen Christmas presents

A woman now known as Grandma Nancy has come forward to the Lincoln Police Department after the agency recovered Christmas presents she had wrapped and addressed to her great-grandchildren.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the grandmother contacted LPD a few hours after the department publicized the recovered gifts Tuesday morning.

Police found the still-wrapped gifts inside a stolen Honda Pilot, recovered Monday afternoon near 16th and Washington streets.

The gift-giver — who had tagged wrapped presents to Olivia, Eli, Christopher, Carissa and Snow — is not the owner of the stolen Honda Pilot, Vigil said, leaving police unsure of where the presents had come from.

"Grandma Nancy is the common denominator," Vigil said earlier Tuesday. "We would love to get these presents back to whoever they belong to."

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, Vigil said police determined the recovered presents had been stolen from a white Honda Accord in the 1000 block of North 63rd Street on Dec. 26.