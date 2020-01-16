Lincoln police seek 36-year-old last seen in November

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 36-year-old woman missing for nearly two months.
Justine Miller was last seen Nov. 18, 2019, near 16th and South streets, just a month after she moved to Southeast Nebraska, according to a Facebook post by LPD. She is originally from Iowa.
Police described Miller as 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She's also known to wear a longer, dark-colored winter coat and glasses.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.
