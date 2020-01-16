Lincoln police seek 36-year-old last seen in November
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police seek 36-year-old last seen in November

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 36-year-old woman missing for nearly two months.

Justine Miller was last seen Nov. 18, 2019, near 16th and South streets, just a month after she moved to Southeast Nebraska, according to a Facebook post by LPD. She is originally from Iowa.

Justine Miller

Justine Miller

Police described Miller as 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She's also known to wear a longer, dark-colored winter coat and glasses.

Justine Miller

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Police: Missing Iowa woman's family says she was last seen in Lincoln

Latest missing persons cases

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News