Lincoln Police see policy changes, increased supervision in Ewins' first 100 days

Hulse, who has led the union for two years and will navigate the group through collective bargaining next spring, said talks had stalled after Ewins expressed a desire to unilaterally appoint lieutenants to different stations and shifts, rather than allowing officers to submit requests, called "bids," for the location and time they'd prefer to work.

"Well, no. No, no, no, no, no," Hulse said. "We bid where we want to go. That's by seniority. And so we didn't like — that was one of the big hang-ups.

"I didn't want to put in for a position and then have her tell me that, 'Oh, you're gonna go to ... Northwest Team.' Well, what if Northwest Team doesn't work for me?"

Hulse said by the time the union and department sat down to bargain the creation of the new position in mid-October, their current labor agreement only allowed about a month to set things in stone.

Discussions were evolving, Hulse said, "but we just ran out of time."

Ewins described the nature of the command staff's disagreement with the union differently, noting that whether lieutenants would be a part of the union at all remained in question. (As of now, sergeant is the highest rank allowed among Lincoln Police Union members.)