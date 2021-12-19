 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Lincoln Police see policy changes, increased supervision in Ewins' first 100 days
Child Advocacy Center, 10.25

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins speaks to the crowd about the LPD's partnership with the Child Advocacy Center on Oct. 25. The department plans to relocate its Special Victims Unit to co-locate with the center as it expands and remodels. 

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

The first 100 days of Teresa Ewins' tenure as Lincoln police chief have brought both formal and informal policy changes to a department that has sought to expand since the California native's arrival in Nebraska.

In her first 3½ months on the job, Ewins changed rules to allow officers to sport facial hair and headwear, internally announced plans to equip every officer with a department-issued cellphone and has created a slew of new supervisory roles within the Lincoln Police Department.

Among the most impactful changes, set to roll out in January, is a total shakeup of the city's policing landscape. The department, currently made up of five geographical teams, will reduce that figure to four, dispersing Center Team officers among the four other teams. 

Ewins said the move will help the department ensure staffing needs are met at each station as LPD tries to keep pace with a growing city while navigating a chronic staffing shortfall.

"We think, overall, having additional staffing is definitely going to help the teams in doing their job," Ewins told the Journal Star. "And also, just visibility — for communities to see us out there — is really an ideal for me."

As the department weighed how exactly to reallocate Center Team officers, Ewins said officials examined the volume and nature of calls for service at each station, an indication that many of the positions may wind up moving to the Southwest Team, which will now handle downtown calls.

City settles 2 lawsuits, one involving conduct by ex-LPD officer, other alleging toxic workplace for women

The shake-up comes as Ewins has altered the organizational structure from the top down, creating new command staff roles in an effort to expand LPD's interdepartment supervision — an effort that has been a focal point of the chief's first 100 days.

After the promotions of former Capts. Jason Stille and Michon Morrow, the department now operates with three assistant police chiefs.

Brian Jackson, an assistant chief who had been the department's acting chief in the months between former Chief Jeff Bliemeister's departure and Ewins' hiring, was for years under Bliemeister the only assistant chief on the payroll.

"Historically, in law enforcement, the bad things that have occurred ... a lot of that was because (of) a lack of supervision," Ewins said, referring to recent high-profile use-of-force incidents, including last year's criminal indictment of two San Francisco Police Department officers involved in shootings, one of which was fatal.

"The culture did not allow for supervision," said Ewins, who spent the first 26 years of her law enforcement career with the SFPD. "And I want to make sure that everybody here in this department feels that they're supported, and that when they need assistance they will have assistance, on the street as well as in their personal lives, so we have a healthy culture." 

But the new chief's quest for increased supervision — which she summarized as "help" for street-level officers — hasn't come without roadblocks. 

Ewins, who was sworn in at a private ceremony Aug. 30, hoped to create the position of lieutenant within the department — a supervisory role that would fall between sergeants and captains — and install officers into the new roles by the end of the year.

But the Lincoln Police Union blocked that effort over disagreements about Ewins' plan to fill the roles, union president and LPD Officer Brad Hulse said. 

Hulse, who has led the union for two years and will navigate the group through collective bargaining next spring, said talks had stalled after Ewins expressed a desire to unilaterally appoint lieutenants to different stations and shifts, rather than allowing officers to submit requests, called "bids," for the location and time they'd prefer to work.

"Well, no. No, no, no, no, no," Hulse said. "We bid where we want to go. That's by seniority. And so we didn't like — that was one of the big hang-ups.

"I didn't want to put in for a position and then have her tell me that, 'Oh, you're gonna go to ... Northwest Team.' Well, what if Northwest Team doesn't work for me?"

Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings

Hulse said by the time the union and department sat down to bargain the creation of the new position in mid-October, their current labor agreement only allowed about a month to set things in stone.

Discussions were evolving, Hulse said, "but we just ran out of time." 

Ewins described the nature of the command staff's disagreement with the union differently, noting that whether lieutenants would be a part of the union at all remained in question. (As of now, sergeant is the highest rank allowed among Lincoln Police Union members.)

Hulse said the department and union would never agree to create the position if prospective lieutenants weren't allowed to bid for their shifts and station — a reality that seems to have settled with Ewins. 

"I think my ultimate goal, no matter what, is to make sure that teams have lieutenants," she said. "Everything else is less of a priority." 

The two sides will revisit the issue in the spring when they begin to bargain a new labor contract. The union's current contract expires next fall. 

Among less-tangible changes at LPD ushered in by Ewins has been the accessibility of the chief herself, a reality that is of varying concern to rank-and-file officers.

Both Hulse and Officer Edward Simpson, a 30-year veteran of the department, acknowledged that Ewins has largely been less visible to street-level officers than Bliemeister had been, despite the new chief's open-door sessions on Friday afternoons. 

That reality isn't overly concerning to either Hulse or Simpson, they both said. Hulse indicated the restructured command staff had instituted "more buffers" between Ewins and employees in non-command positions, but said the benefits of the increased command staff outweigh that shortfall. 

And Simpson, now on his fifth full-time chief since he was hired by then-Chief Allen Curtis in 1990, said it wasn't exactly fair to compare his relationship with Ewins to that of Bliemeister, Jim Peschong or Tom Casady, each of whom he knew before they oversaw the department.

Federal grant brings another expansion to Lincoln's police force

Simpson said Ewins seemed to prioritize meeting with officers in late November and early December, months after she'd been introduced as the city's police chief and rolled out a swath of changes.

Still, he said, Ewins "is doing everything she can to get to know people and that sort of thing," even if it's coming later than expected. 

"I'll liken it to the old Mike Tyson quote that, 'Everybody's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth,'" Simpson said. "I don't know what her plan was coming in, in terms of getting to know people.

"Maybe she had a better plan to do things and other things got in the way. I don't know."

None of that is lost on Ewins, who had promised an open dialogue with the public before she was named chief and later touted the need for relationship building within policing

Reflecting on her first 100 days, Ewins was clear-eyed about her shortcomings.

She said she had come in with a different vision than what ultimately played out. She intended to make it to more in-service trainings and field questions from more officers. She thought she'd have more time to attend lineups or community group meetings. 

Now 110 days into her tenure, Ewins said she doesn't feel like she's done enough to communicate — with Lincoln's residents or its police force. 

"And so that's completely on me," she said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

