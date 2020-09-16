Lincoln police see continued uptick in counterfeit bills

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are warning the public about an uptick in counterfeit bills hitting the area.

So far this month, the department has taken 21 reports for a loss of $1,820. Six of the reports came in Tuesday, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said they were found at convenience stores, fast food restaurants and a bank and given to someone selling something online.

The bills were of different amounts, but all were missing security features.

Spilker said it's a good idea for businesses to check uscurrency.gov website to make sure employees are aware of what to watch for to identify fakes.

By the start of August, Lincoln police already had taken 160 reports about counterfeit cash, up 16% from the year before.

In late July, Addisen Carosella and Kelsen Davy ended up facing two counts of first-degree forgery for allegedly using fake $20s to buy a Macbook Air laptop for $400 and an iPhone 10 for $300 from separate Lincoln sellers on Facebook Marketplace in April.