Lincoln police see continued uptick in counterfeit bills
Lincoln police are warning the public about an uptick in counterfeit bills hitting the area.

So far this month, the department has taken 21 reports for a loss of $1,820. Six of the reports came in Tuesday, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said they were found at convenience stores, fast food restaurants and a bank and given to someone selling something online.

The bills were of different amounts, but all were missing security features.

Spilker said it's a good idea for businesses to check uscurrency.gov website to make sure employees are aware of what to watch for to identify fakes.

By the start of August, Lincoln police already had taken 160 reports about counterfeit cash, up 16% from the year before.

In late July, Addisen Carosella and Kelsen Davy ended up facing two counts of first-degree forgery for allegedly using fake $20s to buy a Macbook Air laptop for $400 and an iPhone 10 for $300 from separate Lincoln sellers on Facebook Marketplace in April. 

In June, police got arrest warrants for three others from Chicago -- Danielle Thomas, Jamesha McChristine and Tashaun Ross -- who came through Lincoln in April and allegedly passed fake $100 bills at Lincoln Kwik Shops, Ace Hardware, Tuesday Morning and Freddie's Steakburgers.

In affidavits for their arrests, investigators said Thomas was arrested in Kearney and accused of passing phony cash there and in David City. McChristine and Ross were arrested in Castle Rock, Colorado, after allegedly being caught doing the same thing there.

Police logo 2020
