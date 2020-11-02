 Skip to main content
Lincoln police searching for missing 74-year-old man
The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's help as it searches for a missing man.

Ho Van Ha, 74, was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday near 33rd Street and Pine Lake Road. He does not have access to a car and is likely walking. Ha is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to LPD.

Ho Van Ha

Police urge anyone who may see him to call 402-441-6000.

