Lincoln police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Lincoln police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

  • Updated
Missing 15-year-old girl

Breck Jensen

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln police are searching for 15-year-old Breck Jensen, who was last seen at 5 a.m. Sunday near the area of 56th to 70th streets and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill roads.

Jensen is 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 402-441-6000.

