Lincoln police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy with development disabilities is missing, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Syncere Jones was described as standing 5 foot tall and weighing 80 pounds. He has a 1-inch vertical scar on his forehead. He was last seen near 24th and D streets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The department urges anyone who sees him or has information on his location to call 402-441-6000.
