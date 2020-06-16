You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Lincoln police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy with development disabilities is missing, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Syncere Jones was described as standing 5 foot tall and weighing 80 pounds. He has a 1-inch vertical scar on his forehead. He was last seen near 24th and D streets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The department urges anyone who sees him or has information on his location to call 402-441-6000.

Syncere Jones

