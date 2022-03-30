Lincoln Police searching for missing 10-year-old Lincoln girl

The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Analiyah Rogers is Black, approximately 5 feet tall and weighs less than 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed, hooded sweatshirt and black backpack in the 5500 block of Benton Street at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LPD said if someone locates the girl to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 402-441-6000.

