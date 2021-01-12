 Skip to main content
Lincoln police say they've taken 7 reports in a week about naked man in gray Toyota
Lincoln police arrested a 34-year-old Texas man Sunday after finding him naked in a gray Toyota Camry near Seventh and Superior streets.

They believe he may have been at it again at 7:30 a.m. the next morning at 50th and Vine streets.

In all, Officer Erin Spilker said they've taken reports about seven sightings of a naked man in or around a gray Toyota with Texas plates between Jan. 6-11.

Spilker said on Sunday just before 6 a.m., a 25-year-old woman called police to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of North Seventh Street, near Superior, about a naked man in a Toyota. She'd called in about him previously, too, she said. 

When police got to the area, he'd already driven away. But they found the car a couple of blocks north and him in the car, naked, and arrested him, Spilker said. He bonded out later in the day.

Police are looking into the other reports, but so far he stands accused of one count of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

