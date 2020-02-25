Lincoln police say they found meth on 30-year-old man who ran from traffic stop

Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop at 29th and Vine streets at about 8:30.

Officer Erin Spilker said the silver Lexus that James Fisher was driving didn’t have its headlights on.

After several blocks, the officer was able to catch up to the Fisher and get him into custody, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said the officer found a container with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine on him and a fixed-blade knife with a 6½-inch blade on the driver’s seat.

She said Fisher can’t legally possess weapons because he is a convicted felon.

Police arrested him on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, refusal to comply with an officer, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving on a suspended license and driving without lights.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.