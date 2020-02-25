Lincoln police say they found meth on 30-year-old man who ran from traffic stop

Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop at 29th and Vine streets at about 8:30.
Officer Erin Spilker said the silver Lexus that James Fisher was driving didn’t have its headlights on.
After several blocks, the officer was able to catch up to the Fisher and get him into custody, she said.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Spilker said the officer found a container with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine on him and a fixed-blade knife with a 6½-inch blade on the driver’s seat.
She said Fisher can’t legally possess weapons because he is a convicted felon.
Police arrested him on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, refusal to comply with an officer, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving on a suspended license and driving without lights.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: HUDNALL, TAVAR Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/05/1989 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 16:35:13 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: HOUSTON, SHANE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/08/1979 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 14:58:22 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: WALDRON, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1981 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 14:55:13 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: MATA, MICHAEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/03/1991 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 14:54:16 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: BARZAR, PAUL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/30/1984 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 11:35:58 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: LINDAHL, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1983 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 11:13:10 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: HOWE, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/25/1977 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 10:09:33 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: KOANG, SIBIT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1993 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 09:54:15 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: ALDERMAN, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1986 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 09:33:20 Charges:
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: SANDERS, SHACOLBY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/01/1997 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 09:21:17 Charges:
POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: MOUNZENZE, CHADREL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/14/1995 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 02:36:31 Charges:
DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW) SPEEDING11-15 MPHCOUNTY/STATE (I) POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: BANZI, ANGELLA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/14/2001 Booking Time: 02/24/2020 / 00:20:49 Charges:
ATT ASSAULT ON OFFCR/HLTH CARE PROF,3RD DEG (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: FISHER, JAMES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/26/1989 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 21:41:43 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: CRAFT, DUANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/01/1986 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 20:22:19 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: DAY, BRANDT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/17/2001 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 19:38:10 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: BRUTON, NICOLE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 10/26/1992 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 17:58:05 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: WASHINGTON, DANIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/14/1993 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 15:55:59 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: CARPENTER, TIMBERLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1975 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 15:52:13 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: BASS, GAILYN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/05/1980 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 04:27:29 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: POOL, JAIRIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/29/2000 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 02:09:18 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: EAMMELLI, KLAYTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/05/1955 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 00:31:44 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: HICKS, DUSTY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/30/1974 Booking Time: 02/23/2020 / 00:28:41 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, NATASHA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 01/06/1998 Booking Time: 02/22/2020 / 18:57:15 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: WILLCOXON, MICHELE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/11/1979 Booking Time: 02/22/2020 / 16:58:36 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, MARCELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/03/1971 Booking Time: 02/22/2020 / 08:13:14 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: SANFORD, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/29/1982 Booking Time: 02/22/2020 / 04:25:26 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: MILLER, WESLIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1985 Booking Time: 02/22/2020 / 04:19:37 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-25-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, MARIO Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1983 Booking Time: 02/22/2020 / 02:03:18
Charges:
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email