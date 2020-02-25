You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police say they found meth on 30-year-old man who ran from traffic stop
Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop at 29th and Vine streets at about 8:30.

Officer Erin Spilker said the silver Lexus that James Fisher was driving didn’t have its headlights on.

After several blocks, the officer was able to catch up to the Fisher and get him into custody, she said.

Spilker said the officer found a container with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine on him and a fixed-blade knife with a 6½-inch blade on the driver’s seat.

She said Fisher can’t legally possess weapons because he is a convicted felon.

Police arrested him on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, refusal to comply with an officer, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving on a suspended license and driving without lights.

James Fisher

James Fisher

 LPD
