Lincoln police say they found 5 pounds of meth, nearly 900 Oxycodone pills in I-80 stop
Lincoln police say they found 5 pounds of meth, nearly 900 Oxycodone pills in I-80 stop

A traffic stop along Interstate 80 turned up a cache of drugs, including 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 900 Oxycodone pills, Lincoln police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers saw a pickup following a semi too closely and partially driving on the shoulder and stopped it near the Northwest 48th Street exit.

The driver, 38-year-old Darrel Twombly of Minnesota, was given a warning for the violations, then allegedly admitted he had a meth pipe in the pickup.

Darrel Twombly

Bonkiewicz said police found it in the center console, then had probable cause to search the rest of the vehicle. He said in the natural voids and compartments of the pickup, they found 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 1.8 ounces of suspected cocaine, 4.4 grams of suspected heroin and 892 Oxycodone pills.

He said they arrested Twombly on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

