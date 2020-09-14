Lincoln police say they caught burglar hiding under bed

×
Police arrested a Lincoln man Saturday morning after allegedly catching him in an apartment he'd allegedly just broken into.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just after 7 a.m., police went to 26th and K on a report of a burglary and found a second-floor apartment window broken and a toolbox under the window.
When no one answered the door, police forced their way into the apartment and found Gustavo O. Gomez, 28, hiding under a bed. Bonkiewicz said Gomez did not live there.
He said police were looking to interview Gomez about a prior domestic assault involving the same victim, a 29-year-old Lincoln woman.
They arrested Gomez on suspicion of burglary, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault, child abuse and criminal mischief for prior incidents.
