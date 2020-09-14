 Skip to main content
Lincoln police say they caught burglar hiding under bed
Lincoln police say they caught burglar hiding under bed

Police arrested a Lincoln man Saturday morning after allegedly catching him in an apartment he'd allegedly just broken into.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just after 7 a.m., police went to 26th and K on a report of a burglary and found a second-floor apartment window broken and a toolbox under the window.

When no one answered the door, police forced their way into the apartment and found Gustavo O. Gomez, 28, hiding under a bed. Bonkiewicz said Gomez did not live there.

He said police were looking to interview Gomez about a prior domestic assault involving the same victim, a 29-year-old Lincoln woman.

They arrested Gomez on suspicion of burglary, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault, child abuse and criminal mischief for prior incidents.

Gustavo Gomez

Gustavo Gomez
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

