Lincoln police say they caught 22-year-old in stolen pickup with meth, other stolen property

Lincoln police say a man they caught in January within seven minutes of him stealing a car left running at a gas station has been at it again.
Officer Erin Spilker said on Tuesday night around 9:30 police noticed a blue, 2004 Ford F-150, which matched the description of one reported stolen in Lincoln three days earlier, driving into downtown Lincoln on Interstate 180.
They followed and stopped Elliott Rohrs, 22, near 33rd and F streets.
Spilker said, while processing the stolen pickup, police found a plastic bag of methamphetamine in the cup holder.
They arrested Rohrs, who was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving stolen property.
Spilker said Rohrs also was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries Tuesday morning, one at Finke Gardens, 500 N. 66th St., where multiple computers and computer equipment were taken, and the other at Ace Hardware, 934 N. 70th St., where a gate was cut and several lawn mowers and lawn equipment were stolen. He hasn't yet been charged on those allegations.
You have free articles remaining.
Spilker said items stolen in both burglaries were inside the pickup Rohrs had been driving.
She said the F-150 had been stolen March 21 from a Hy-Vee gas station near 52nd and O streets when the owner ran into the store and left it running in the lot.
On Jan. 15, Lincoln police arrested Rohrs within seven minutes of the theft of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra left unlocked and running outside a gas station at 21st and K. That case still is pending.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Dustin Cemper
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-26-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.