Lincoln police say suspect did not know victim in fatal shooting

Lincoln police said there's no evidence to suggest the man arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy knew the victim.
But it appears Ali Al-Burkat and the people he was with on Sept. 29, 2019, may have been attempting to steal drugs from the suspect, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Wednesday morning.
Police arrested Majdal K. Elias, 24, of Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Bliemeister said there is also no evidence to suggest Elias acted "in concert" with anyone else in the killing of Al-Burkat.
Elias had been a suspect and was arrested in October on drug and weapons charges, but police didn't have enough to arrest him in the shooting death until Wednesday.
Police said they are still working to determine what happened to lead up to the shooting reported just after 10 p.m.
Police haven't identified who was with Al-Burkat the night he was shot, other than to say he was with an 18- and a 16-year-old who drove him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets and tried to get help.
After the Sept. 29 shooting, investigators searched the 5500 block of North Seventh Street for evidence and canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and videos of the incident. Their investigation led them to develop Elias as a suspect.
Investigators identified Elias as the driver of a vehicle involved in the incident. They tracked his movements and determined he was in the area at the time of the shooting. They also received information during interviews with passengers in the car Al-Burkat, a student at Lincoln Northeast High School, was riding in, along with shell casings found at the scene.
Al-Burkat was shot while in the back seat of a vehicle. The driver transported him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where 911 was called. Emergency crews performed CPR on Al-Burkat, but he was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.
On Oct. 28, Elias was arrested by Lincoln Police after a drug task force search turned up a quarter-pound of cocaine, weapons and money.
Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant near Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue and found more than 108 grams of suspected cocaine, an AK-47-style rifle, a handgun, just less than a pound of marijuana and $25,000 in cash.
They arrested Elias on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and money while violating drug laws. He posted bond and was released from jail before being arrested again on Wednesday.
Also in October, prosecutors charged an 18-year-old who identified himself as Al-Burkat's cousin with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.
The affidavit for Karrar Al-Mansuri's arrest was sealed, a fairly rare move. But the crimes Al-Mansuri is accused of committing occurred the day of the shooting, according to a complaint filed then. At the time of his arrest, Bliemeister would not say whether it was connected to Al-Burkat's death.
Al-Mansuri was on probation in juvenile court on theft charges.
On Oct. 8, his probation officer learned he had left Lincoln to live with a brother out of state. He wasn't supposed to leave Nebraska without permission, according to court records.
A bench warrant was issued, and the Lancaster County Attorney's office filed the new case against Al-Mansuri.
