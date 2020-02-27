Lincoln police say suspect did not know victim in fatal shooting

Lincoln police said there's no evidence to suggest the man arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy knew the victim.

But it appears Ali Al-Burkat and the people he was with on Sept. 29, 2019, may have been attempting to steal drugs from the suspect, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Majdal K. Elias, 24, of Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Bliemeister said there is also no evidence to suggest Elias acted "in concert" with anyone else in the killing of Al-Burkat.

Elias had been a suspect and was arrested in October on drug and weapons charges, but police didn't have enough to arrest him in the shooting death until Wednesday.

Police said they are still working to determine what happened to lead up to the shooting reported just after 10 p.m.

Police haven't identified who was with Al-Burkat the night he was shot, other than to say he was with an 18- and a 16-year-old who drove him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets and tried to get help.