A 23-year-old Lincoln man is facing drug charges after a drug task force search Monday turned up a quarter pound of cocaine.
Officer Angela Sands said investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant near Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. and found more than 108 grams of suspected cocaine, an AK-47 style rifle, a handgun, just under a pound of marijuana and $25,000 in cash.
They arrested Majdal Elias on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and money while violating drug laws.
Sands said investigators also served a search warrant at 4:30 p.m. near 56th Street and Rokeby Road and found over 55 pounds of marijuana, 400 THC vaporizer cartridges, 252 THC wax concentrate packages, more than $35,000 in cash, an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun.
They arrested Fadwa Daher, 29, on suspicion of the same charges as Elias.
Prosecutors charged them both Tuesday. They posted bonds later that afternoon, Elias posting a $250,000 percentage bond and Daher a $50,000 bond.
