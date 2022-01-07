Lincoln police say charges filed in death of Carly Schaaf

Few details of the investigation into Schaaf's death have been made public in the months since.

Local authorities repeatedly declined to provide updates last summer after Sheriff Terry Wagner said it would take four to six weeks to determine her cause of death, which remained publicly unknown until October, when her death certificate revealed she had died from asphyxia due to smothering combined with a narcotics overdose.

Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide.

According to her death certificate obtained by the Journal Star, Schaaf had suffered from "acute intoxication" by methamphetamine and diphenhydramine at the time of her death. The latter drug is among active ingredients in over-the-counter allergy relief medication such as Benadryl, but can be intoxicating when taken in near-lethal doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.