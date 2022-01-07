Lincoln police say charges filed in death of Carly Schaaf

Nearly seven months after investigators found her covered remains near the southwest shore of Pawnee Lake, Lincoln police have made an arrest in the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf.
Chief Teresa Ewins said 25-year-old Joesef Barraza, who was arrested in June in a separate matter, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and three counts of first-degree sexual assault.
Rachel Pageler, 25, has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to first-degree murder.
Both are in custody on federal charges for drug and gun charges.
Ewins said information seized in a search of an apartment at 830 S. 10th St. turned up drugs, a gun and additional evidence.
She said investigators now believe that Barraza kidnapped Schaaf and sexually assaulted her and two others.
The case started as a search for a missing woman May 19 and ultimately led investigators to the lake on June 10, where they found what were first described as unidentified human remains.
Two days later, the Lincoln Police Department confirmed the remains belonged to Schaaf and that her death had come under suspicious circumstances.
Schaaf — described by her mother in a tearful news conference last May as a homebody with a deep affection for her two dogs — was last seen alive May 17 near the family's home on Worthington Avenue near Bryan West Campus. Schaaf's mother reported her missing to police May 19.
For months, it has remained unclear how Schaaf left the family's house that morning. LPD Investigator Jessica Drager said Schaaf had tentative plans to drop off job applications that day but didn't have access to a car.
Investigators scoured a number of locations in following leads in the woman's disappearance, including at Pawnee Lake, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said at a news conference in June, days after Lancaster County sheriff's investigators found the 23-year-old's body.
Few details of the investigation into Schaaf's death have been made public in the months since.
Local authorities repeatedly declined to provide updates last summer after Sheriff Terry Wagner said it would take four to six weeks to determine her cause of death, which remained publicly unknown until October, when her death certificate revealed she had died from asphyxia due to smothering combined with a narcotics overdose.
Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide.
According to her death certificate obtained by the Journal Star, Schaaf had suffered from "acute intoxication" by methamphetamine and diphenhydramine at the time of her death. The latter drug is among active ingredients in over-the-counter allergy relief medication such as Benadryl, but can be intoxicating when taken in near-lethal doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said in December that the department was waiting on forensic analysis of physical evidence to help give investigators a better picture into what happened to Schaaf.
She was one of seven homicide victims in Lincoln last year.
This is a developing story. Check back at JournalStar.com for updates.
