Lincoln police say black-and-white van that says 'Police' on it isn't theirs
Lincoln police are warning residents of a white-and-black van that says "Police" on it that has been spotted driving erratically in the area of 35th and A streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said it isn't a Lincoln Police Department van. They have Ford Taurus and Explorer cruisers and a crime scene van.

She said a police supervisor got a call Thursday from someone who saw the van flashing its high beams, revving its engine and tailgating at around midnight Jan. 8.

Spilker said investigators have learned that others may have had a similar experience with this vehicle in Lincoln and are looking into that possibility.

She suggested calling dispatch if you aren't sure the person is an officer or driving to a lighted, public area before pulling over.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

