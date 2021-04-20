Lincoln police say 16-year-old stepson stabs stepfather three to four times, sends him to hospital

A disagreement resulted in a trip to the hospital for a 16-year-old boy's stepfather.

Lincoln Police said the man called police at about 1:15 p.m. Monday because his stepson was having behavioral issues. Before police arrived, the 16-year-old stepson stabbed the man at least three times, police said.

Capt. Tarvis Banks said the stab wounds were superficial and the victim, who was taken to a hospital, is expected to be OK.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody.

