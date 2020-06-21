You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police respond to report of gunshots early Sunday morning
Lincoln police respond to report of gunshots early Sunday morning

Police responded to reports of gunshots near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway early Sunday morning in an incident that involved about 10 to 15 men, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Danny Reitan said a group of men started fighting around 2 a.m. after a car was vandalized.

Several people threatened the owner of the vehicle, so he entered his car to escape the group.

One of the men surrounding the car then fired several shots at the vehicle. No one was injured, Reitan said.

The incident is under investigation, and there are no suspects at this time.

