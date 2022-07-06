Lincoln police release photo of suspect in U.S. Bank robbery

Police are seeking an unarmed man after he robbed a north Lincoln bank of an undisclosed amount of money Wednesday afternoon, fleeing on foot and so far evading police efforts to track him.

Lincoln Police Capt. Tarvis Banks said the robbery occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank near 27th Street and Ticonderoga Drive, a block north of Superior Street.

Police on Thursday released photos of the man captured from surveillance cameras inside the bank, where he initially said he needed to withdraw money before he passed a note to the teller, demanding cash, according to authorities.

He was not visibly armed at the time of the robbery, Banks said.

The police department deployed K-9 units in an attempt to track the suspect. Search efforts focused on the area immediately around the bank, Banks said.

Officers on scene said the man was seen stuffing money into his clothes in the bushes across Ticonderoga Drive immediately following the robbery. He was last seen fleeing west and had not been caught as of Thursday morning, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police described the suspect as in his 30s or 40s with tattoos on his hands and chest, extending to his neck.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a beanie, a white undershirt and a plaid or flannel shirt.

And he could be shoeless. Crime scene investigators marked as evidence a pair of slippers near the west side the bank parking lot, apparently left behind by the robber.

The Nebraska Bankers Association offers an award of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of suspects alleged to be responsible for the robbery of any FDIC-insured institution in the state, said Kara Heideman, the association's communications director.

The association works with local Crime Stoppers or the FBI to pay the informant after a suspect is apprehended, Heideman said. Tips provided to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.