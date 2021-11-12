 Skip to main content
Lincoln police refer 15-year-old in burglary of recent vape, CBD store break-ins
Lincoln police refer 15-year-old in burglary of recent vape, CBD store break-ins

  • Updated
  • 0

Police who were investigating a missing juvenile on Thursday encountered a 15-year-old boy who they say burglarized a pair of Lincoln smoke shops earlier this week, partially solving the crimes by happenstance.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said police contacted the boy at the Maple Grove Mobile Home park at around 10 a.m. on Thursday — only five hours after they say he broke into a Kure CBD Vape near 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard, making off with $500 worth of vape products.

Spilker said officers had been looking for a missing juvenile, but when they contacted the boy, they realized he was wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance footage from the early-morning break-in at Kure.

Police searched the mobile home, with permission from a parent, and found products they say were stolen both from Kure and Trek CBD near 27th and K streets, which was burglarized of around $730 worth of hemp products on Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Officers also found credit cards that Spilker said had been stolen from vehicles near Southwood Drive and Nebraska 2 at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Spilker said. 

The 15-year-old was referred to juvenile court on two counts of burglary and felony criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices.

Spilker said video footage from the Kure break-in showed at least one additional person, who hasn't yet been identified. An investigation into that incident is ongoing. 

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

