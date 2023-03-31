Police arrested a Lincoln man for robbery Thursday night in connection to a carjacking the day before.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the stolen car, a black Lexus GS300, had been spotted at a car rental company and a local hospital. He said the follow-up investigation led them to 32-year-old Lance Buss's home near North 58th and Adams streets, where they found the car and arrested him at about 8 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, the owner of the car reported that a man had jumped out in front of his car near 33rd and Dudley streets, got in and asked for a ride.

The 51-year-old victim told police when he pulled into a parking lot, the man hit him repeatedly in the hips and ribs until he left the car and the man drove off off with his car.

Police said the victim was not seriously injured.

