Lincoln police public information officer is latest to file lawsuit alleging discrimination

Police Chief Teresa Ewins also hasn't publicly commented on the allegations.

In the lawsuit, Brandon said on Jan. 20, 2021, Spilker and a group of other female LPD officers met with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird about their concerns and to talk about the selection of a new police chief.

She said Spilker told her she "would never want her daughter to work for LPD because it wasn't a safe place for women" and said she would be devastated if her daughter chose to become a police officer and Spilker didn't do anything to bring about change.

They told the mayor how women were groomed not to report equal employment violations, "that LPD needed someone to come in to change that culture and let women know it's okay to report, and that they needed to a leader to come in and set a new tone."

Spilker said when Ewins was chosen as the new chief she was hopeful that she would bring change to the department for women. But that hasn't yet happened.