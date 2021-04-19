 Skip to main content
Lincoln police plan for local demonstrations after Chauvin trial verdict
Lincoln police plan for local demonstrations after Chauvin trial verdict

  Updated
Photo3

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during motions before the court Thursday in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. 

 COURT TV VIA AP, POOL

Here are some of those key moments of the nearly three-week trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd.

As closing arguments were getting under way in Minneapolis at former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial for George Floyd's death in May, Lincoln police said they were preparing for local demonstrations in response to a verdict. 

"We understand that this is significant, and ultimately here in Lincoln, we've got to do our part to make sure people are safe, that they're able to have their voices heard. And that may be from any side," Officer Erin Spilker said.  

She said they are anticipating lots of people will want to be heard, and they want to make sure they have the opportunity to do that. 

Lincoln man gets prison time for arson at EZ Go on night of protests

"I think nationwide, every police department and city organization knows that this is a significant trial," Spilker said.

She said the verdict will be significant regardless of the outcome. Without giving specifics, she said they're planning for every possible scenario. 

"We would be very short-sighted if we chose to ignore that and do no planning, obviously," Spilker said. 

City Hall: Departures from Lincoln police force grow amid pandemic, unrest
Damage estimate dropped, but May-June riots still said to cost millions
