Lincoln police plan for local demonstrations after Chauvin trial verdict

As closing arguments were getting under way in Minneapolis at former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial for George Floyd's death in May, Lincoln police said they were preparing for local demonstrations in response to a verdict.

"We understand that this is significant, and ultimately here in Lincoln, we've got to do our part to make sure people are safe, that they're able to have their voices heard. And that may be from any side," Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said they are anticipating lots of people will want to be heard, and they want to make sure they have the opportunity to do that.

"I think nationwide, every police department and city organization knows that this is a significant trial," Spilker said.

She said the verdict will be significant regardless of the outcome. Without giving specifics, she said they're planning for every possible scenario.

"We would be very short-sighted if we chose to ignore that and do no planning, obviously," Spilker said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.