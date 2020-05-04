You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police plan extra enforcement starting today
Lincoln police plan extra enforcement starting today

Drivers, consider yourselves warned. The Lincoln Police Department says they will be conducting extra enforcement starting this week in 25 mph zones in and around neighborhoods and businesses.

Officer Erin Spilker called it an effort to help reduce traffic accidents and promote motor vehicle safety.

The enforcement project, which will continue through May 22, is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and will allow for the placement of additional officers in areas to aid in accident prevention and pedestrian safety.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

