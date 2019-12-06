You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police pick up parole absconder
Lincoln police say they arrested a 37-year-old parole absconder Thursday night on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 8 p.m. an officer patrolling hotels by the airport ran a license plate number and discovered it tied back to Jesus A. Garcia, who was wanted from absconding from his parole on robbery and weapons charges.

Bonkiewicz said the officer followed the vehicle to a nearby Casey’s, spotted Garcia and arrested him on the parole violation, then allegedly found 1.4 grams of suspected meth in his pocket.

On Aug. 29, 2018, Garcia had paroled out of prison on a 22-28 year sentence out of Platte and Madison counties. But he later failed to report to his parole officer.

Police

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

