Lincoln police pick up parole absconder

Lincoln police say they arrested a 37-year-old parole absconder Thursday night on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 8 p.m. an officer patrolling hotels by the airport ran a license plate number and discovered it tied back to Jesus A. Garcia, who was wanted from absconding from his parole on robbery and weapons charges.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Bonkiewicz said the officer followed the vehicle to a nearby Casey’s, spotted Garcia and arrested him on the parole violation, then allegedly found 1.4 grams of suspected meth in his pocket.
On Aug. 29, 2018, Garcia had paroled out of prison on a 22-28 year sentence out of Platte and Madison counties. But he later failed to report to his parole officer.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: WARNER, DEMOND Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/11/2000 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 16:31:30 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: SOMERVILLE, SELENA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/18/1998 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 16:03:53 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: HITZ, MARCUS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/04/1975 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 14:48:51 Charges: POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, PAUL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1959 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 13:32:31 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CARELESS DRIVING (I) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: NULL, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/04/1997 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 12:20:04 Charges: DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: SECORD, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/11/1960 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 12:09:04 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: WRIGHT, ELISSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/04/1990 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 11:26:27 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) VIOLATE SPEED LIMIT 11 - 15 OVER (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: WILSON, STEVEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1988 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 09:23:14 Charges: CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: PRAY, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/06/1991 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 08:58:01 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: WOODS, MELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1963 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 08:55:48 Charges: TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: DEVRIES, DILLON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/20/1992 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 05:29:52 Charges: EVADING DRUG TAX (F4) EVADING DRUG TAX (F4) EVADING DRUG TAX (F4) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (28-140G) (F1C) POSS COCAINE W/INT TO DELVR (28-140G) (F1C) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: CUMMINS, SHENANDOAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1984 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 04:02:40 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: BUETTNER, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1956 Booking Time: 12/05/2019 / 03:51:32 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-4TH OFF (F3A) INTERLOCK VIOLATION (F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: CORRAL, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/09/1988 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 21:35:19 Charges: RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: OGISTE, VICTORY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/10/1995 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 18:15:51 Charges: IDENTITY THEFT $5000/MORE (F2A) QUICK AND SPEEDY TRIAL (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: DUBRAY, ROCKIE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 10/07/1988 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 15:27:27 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: LORENZE, HAYDEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1997 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 14:59:14 Charges: WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) DUI-.08 (1ST OFF) (MW) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: MARTINEZ, MELQUE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1975 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 14:48:16 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: BODFIELD, MORGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/17/1997 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 13:41:22 Charges: VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: EICKMEIER, COLBY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1986 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 13:02:37 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: IACINO, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/27/1991 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 11:36:39 Charges: FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN (I) VIOLATED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: BARBEE, ANTOINE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/17/2000 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 09:57:59 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) CHILD ABUSE-NEG/SERIOUS INJURY (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: ROBERTS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/16/1974 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 23:20:04 Charges: ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: SUETOPKA, ELROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/24/1972 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 20:30:45 Charges: POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM (F2A) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: YEAGER, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/17/1974 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 20:17:29 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) INTIMIDATION/PHONE OR ELECTRONIC COMM (M3) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 2ND DEGREE (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: HEINEN, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1991 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 14:34:57 Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 3RD DEG (F3A) GENERATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-UNDER AGE 19 (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: SCHRIEBER, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1997 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 14:18:58 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: BLAKELY, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/23/1987 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 14:11:09 Charges: STRANGULATION (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY -BAIL/COND RELEASE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: HENDERSON, BRIAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/15/1992 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 12:02:30 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: OLIVAS, GABRIEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/15/1999 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 09:09:12 Charges: ATTEMPT POSS STOLEN FIREARM (F3A) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: MORGAN, CRAIG Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/24/1959 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 08:47:56 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: MEDRANO, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/03/1980 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 02:34:13 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-06-2019
Last, First Name: HATFIELD, JORDAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/29/1991 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 01:55:34 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email