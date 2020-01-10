You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police pick up Colorado man in connection to gunshots fired in November
Lincoln police arrested a 29-year-old Colorado man early Friday in connection to gunshots being fired in November in the South Salt Creek neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said Daniel R. Davis, of Parker, Colorado, was stopped on Interstate 80 at the 27th Street exit just before 1 a.m. They had been looking for him in connection to the incident Nov. 16.

Police identified Davis as a suspect in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. that day at Third and D streets. Witnesses said three or four gunshots had been fired. No one was injured.

Spilker said Davis was booked on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city, disturbing the peace and possession of methamphetamine for residue allegedly found on a scale in his car.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

