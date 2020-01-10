Lincoln police pick up Colorado man in connection to gunshots fired in November

Lincoln police arrested a 29-year-old Colorado man early Friday in connection to gunshots being fired in November in the South Salt Creek neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said Daniel R. Davis, of Parker, Colorado, was stopped on Interstate 80 at the 27th Street exit just before 1 a.m. They had been looking for him in connection to the incident Nov. 16.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police identified Davis as a suspect in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. that day at Third and D streets. Witnesses said three or four gunshots had been fired. No one was injured.

Spilker said Davis was booked on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city, disturbing the peace and possession of methamphetamine for residue allegedly found on a scale in his car.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.