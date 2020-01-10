Lincoln police pick up Colorado man in connection to gunshots fired in November

Lincoln police arrested a 29-year-old Colorado man early Friday in connection to gunshots being fired in November in the South Salt Creek neighborhood.
Officer Erin Spilker said Daniel R. Davis, of Parker, Colorado, was stopped on Interstate 80 at the 27th Street exit just before 1 a.m. They had been looking for him in connection to the incident Nov. 16.
Police identified Davis as a suspect in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. that day at Third and D streets. Witnesses said three or four gunshots had been fired. No one was injured.
Spilker said Davis was booked on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city, disturbing the peace and possession of methamphetamine for residue allegedly found on a scale in his car.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: JOYCE, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/19/1977 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 16:34:19 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/05/1979 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 16:27:01 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: NORTHROP, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/29/1962 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 14:43:08 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: TREMEL, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/19/1993 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 14:41:32 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (3 PRIOR CONV) (F3) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: GREENFIELD, BABETTE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/13/1968 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 14:16:07 Charges:
ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: WALKER, JOEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/11/1983 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 10:31:24 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO OBEY LAWFUL ORDER OF NE STATE PATROL (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: MYSZKOWSKI, JULIA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/31/1990 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 10:23:07 Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-2ND OFFENSE (F3) PRS REVOKED STATE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: KAVANAGH, MICHELLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/09/1979 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 10:05:51 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: RICE, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1990 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 08:57:14 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: WILSON, TREVOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/25/1999 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 04:08:11 Charges:
SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: BUCKMAN, CHAD Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 03/15/1973 Booking Time: 01/09/2020 / 01:22:56 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: BILLS, MERRY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/17/1981 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 21:29:23 Charges:
REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: BLOCH, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/28/1988 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 18:29:45 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: COOK, TARRIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/28/1991 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 16:41:42
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: THULIN, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/23/1983 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 16:31:43 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: FINLEY, MARLON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/12/1987 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 16:08:40 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: ROTE, ZACHARY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/17/1985 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 16:05:27 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: MILLER, EDWARD Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/18/1964 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 15:08:30 Charges:
INTERLOCK VIOLATION-TAMPER/CIRCMV (M) (M1) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: RAMSEY, DESCHELLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/24/1998 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 15:04:54 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) SEXUAL ASSAULT, 3RD DEGREE (M1) SEXUAL ASSAULT, 3RD DEGREE (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) CONTRIBUTE TO DELINQ OF CHILD UNDER 18 (M1) PROCURE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: HERNANDEZ, SIERRA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 12/01/1990 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 14:46:58 Charges:
DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) CONCEAL MERCHANDISE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: NORMAN, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/07/1971 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 14:22:50 Charges:
INTERLOCK VIOLATION-TAMPER/CIRCMV (M) (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: CORLISS, CHANCE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/20/1985 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 13:46:41 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: CARTER, GARETT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/11/1997 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 13:38:59 Charges:
POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ATT POSS CONT SUBST W/INT TO DELIVER (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: OFODIRINWA, DARREN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/22/1997 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 11:39:06 Charges:
DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: SHUM, DARWIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/11/1959 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 11:18:49 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: CLASEN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1976 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 11:13:13 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: DOE, JOHN Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1983 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 10:58:07 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) RESISTING ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: LEAPLEY, CARL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/26/1960 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 09:25:06 Charges:
ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: CURNUTT, GARY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1956 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 09:21:26 Charges:
OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: HEGEMANN, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/11/1988 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 09:18:47 Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B) THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: JORDAN, ASHLEIGH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/16/1985 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 09:04:34 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: QUINTERO, JESUS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/23/1977 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 08:14:49 Charges:
VIOLATE AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: STONER, WENDY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/03/1975 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 02:30:00 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: STRICKLAND, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1995 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 02:26:52 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: PEREZ, JAMI Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 06/25/1988 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 01:15:59 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) UNLAWFUL DISPLAY OF PLATES/RENEWAL TABS (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO PROOF OF OWNERSHIP (M3) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) STOP OR YIELD SIGN VIOLATION/RIGHT OF WAY (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: SMITH, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1961 Booking Time: 01/08/2020 / 00:02:20 Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4) DRIVE DURING REVOC-SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: TRACY, GWYNETH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/19/1980 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 15:23:08 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (F3A) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: CARTER, JERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1981 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 14:00:50 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: ERICSON, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/13/1981 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 13:36:04 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: RHOADS, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/17/1983 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 13:19:47 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: MARSH, MARGARET Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/21/1983 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 11:13:13 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: SWANIGAN, LORITA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/07/1979 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 11:01:53 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: CRAMBLETT, MICHAEL Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 10/31/1991 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 10:35:27 Charges:
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, SECOND OFFENSE (M) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: KAUFMAN, DONALD Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/02/1963 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 10:06:27 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: MCAFEE, DVANTE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1992 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 09:44:24 Charges:
ATT POSS CONT SUBST W/INT TO DELIVER (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-10-2020
Last, First Name: SOWELL, JAMES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/18/2001 Booking Time: 01/07/2020 / 08:50:27 Charges:
UNLAWFUL ACTS BY CORRECTIONS EMPLOYEE (F4) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
