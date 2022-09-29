Lincoln Police officers report harassment, management issues to independent firm

More than 18 months after Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird commissioned an independent assessment of Lincoln's police department amid allegations of a toxic workplace culture toward women, a new report summarizing that assessment indicates half of the agency's female officers surveyed reported they had encountered discrimination or harassment.

Sixteen female officers — 47% of those who responded to the independent survey — told the national firm 21st Century Policing Solutions that they had been discriminated against on the job, while 14 women who participated in the firm's assessment said they had witnessed discrimination or harassment at the department, according to the 58-page report released Thursday.

At a news conference unveiling the report Thursday morning, Kathleen O’Toole, a former Seattle police chief and a partner at the firm, described "particular polarization" among survey respondents surrounding issues of harassment, noting that about half of women surveyed said they hadn't encountered discrimination.

"Some people gave very real examples and expressed lots of concerns," she said. "Other people said they'd never experienced or never witnessed it. That's going to be a significant challenge going forward."

The issues of retaliation and harassment encompassed only a portion of the firm's assessment of LPD, which also examined and made recommendations to address other reported workplace issues, including recruitment and retention strategies, promotion selection processes, training opportunities and internal discipline.

But allegations of discrimination publicized in a series of lawsuits against the city set the backdrop for the assessment and Thursday's report, which represents the most in-depth examination to date of the department's internal culture, but provides limited information gleaned directly from employee surveys.

In total, 330 LPD employees participated in the survey component of the assessment, a figure that includes 237 sworn officers, 39 of whom are women. Seventy percent of all employees participated, including 93 civilian employees, 40 of whom are women.

Data publicly provided after the yearlong assessment — which the city paid $110,000 for — is limited. Though first-hand reports of discrimination and harassment were prevalent among female sworn officers, the report does not indicate how many civilian employees reported similar experiences and does not directly address discrimination reported by males.

At Thursday's news conference alongside Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln's Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the city does not plan to release raw survey results and said city officials don't have access to such data.

"I would say that we have to be somewhat careful because we want to also keep in mind that this survey was confidential and people answered the questions and participated based on that confidentiality," she said. "And so I wouldn't really want that to be put out because of that."

O'Toole said the firm would not release raw data, citing potentially identifiable details within personal survey responses.

Though a total of 38 sworn officers — including at least 22 men — reported they had personally experienced harassments or discrimination at LPD, at least some staff members told the firm they questioned the motive of women who have sued the city alleging misconduct, harassments and retaliation.

Some officers — though it's unclear how many — reported that LPD "bends over backwards" to recruit, hire, promote, and give preferential treatment to females and minorities to ensure diversity, according to the report.

Against the backdrop of a department that has for years been marred by complaints of sex-based discrimination and retaliation — before and after Gaylor Baird named Ewins the woman to lead the agency last summer — the grievances against diversity efforts represent a "split in perception" of LPD's treatment of women, according to the report.

The firm also fielded reports of behavior that may not have amounted to legal harassment or discrimination but seemed to go against the department's own code of conduct policy.

Officers pointed to instances where they were demeaned in front of coworkers and civilian staffers reported dismissive and disrespectful interactions with sworn officers.

"Some expressed pessimism about whether such events would be objectively investigated," the firm said in the report.

Five former officers have publicly accused the department of failing to thoroughly investigate reports of misconduct, and the city in February altered its process investigating discrimination complaints, shifting the responsibility from the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights to the city's human resources department.

But at LPD, a sworn sergeant working in Internal Affairs handles human rights complaints made by colleagues against other colleagues, a process that 21st Century Policing Solutions seemed to question in its rarely-critical report.

"To avoid even the appearance of conflict and to increase staff's confidence in the process and outcome, some or all EEO complaints might be referred for investigation outside of LPD," the firm wrote.

That suggestion was one of 28 total recommendations the firm made in its report. Only six of the recommendations — mostly regarding EEO reporting policies and procedures — addressed issues of harassments and discrimination.

In an interview with the Journal Star, Bonkiewicz said the report fails to sufficiently address "the subculture of sexual misconduct at LPD" and that the city had "buried" the issue in its presentation of the report Thursday morning.

"It's fine to focus issues of recruitment and retention and staffing," he said. "Those are important. But we're talking about people's safety in the workplace. Shouldn't that be the primary issue?"

He accused the city and police department of looking past the firm's findings on alleged sexual misconduct as a means to "insulate themselves from current or pending lawsuits."

"And that's wrong," he said. "They should be trying to do the right thing."

Bonkiewicz also directly contradicted Ewins' claim that employees "were not monitored" as they completed the 21st Century Policing Solutions survey, a link to which was provided to staff electronically.

"That's a key part of this, is to make sure we get honesty (with) no pressure, no stress on them," Ewins said. "... We really wanted to make sure this was fair and as transparent, to be honest with you, as possible."

Bonkiewicz, who was on administrative leave when he completed the survey, said LPD's command staff ordered him to take the survey in a conference room under the supervision of a captain as his answers were projected onto a TV mounted on the wall.

The former officer said the captain present was apologetic but was following orders from command staff.

At Thursday's news conference, Gaylor Baird said she was pleased with "actionable recommendations" that 21st Century Policing had provided to implement "systemic improvements in workplace processes."

The mayor said she remains "very confident" in Ewins, who inherited a department marred by reports of toxic workplace culture that have grown louder since last September.

In the months since, the department has also battled intense staffing shortages and relied increasingly on overtime — issues the report dedicated nine pages to, the most of any topic.

In survey responses, 134 sworn officers indicated that "general agency management issues" including staffing levels presented challenges on the job, and 54% of sworn officers said working at LPD contributed to work-life balance issues.

"LPD staff are frustrated by increasing demands to take on more work responsibilities and having to work more overtime, and they see no end in sight," the firm said in the report.

The city and department have taken steps to address those issues, including negotiating a contract to make Lincoln Police officers the highest-paid law enforcement agents in the state.

The report commended those efforts but recommended the department place a greater focus on the recruitment of civilian staff, increase communication with employees on efforts to address staffing shortages and create an employee recruiting incentive.

Officers also relayed frustrations over perceived bias in favoritism in the department's promotional process. The firm only made one specific recommendation to address such complaints, imploring the department to routinely offer feedback to employees who unsuccessfully vie for a promotion, specialized position or specialized training opportunity.

Otherwise, the report encouraged the department to follow "best practices" and to "continue to explore with staff" how to best address widespread concerns over the current promotions processes, which relies heavily on seniority.

Ewins said the department, which has already altered its testing process for officers seeking to become sergeants, will also alter its process for selecting officers for specialized units, such as the Special Victims Unit or Lincoln's SWAT team.

In all, the police chief said, she wasn't particularly surprised by the recommendations in the firm's 58-page report — nor was she caught off guard by the widespread grievances that prompted them.

"When you come into a new organization, you do your own assessment of the organization" she said. "And I understand the complaints and I understand the input from our members, which is ongoing.

"And so it's very important to understand that I understood the direction that we needed to go."

Now, the department has 28 recommendations for how to get there.