Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns

More than two months after three people sought civil protection orders against him, a Lincoln Police officer has resigned from the department.
Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old, resigned in late November, according to a change-in-status form filed by LPD officials with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
The form, signed by Police Chief Teresa Ewins, indicates Wallage "resigned in-lieu-of termination," citing the Nebraska statute that deals with law enforcement conduct. Ewins signed the form Nov. 21.
People are also reading…
Through his attorney, Tara Gardner-Williams, Wallage declined to comment on his departure. The police department did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Wallage had been with the police department for seven months when District Judge Robert Otte in September signed two domestic abuse protection orders and one harassment order against him following a Sept. 11 incident at Wallage's former residence, where he tried to break in amid a separation from his wife.
At a civil court hearing in September, Wallage said he believed his actions were justified when he tried to force his way into the north Lincoln house, but acknowledged he could have handled the situation differently.
He arrived at the house at around 1 p.m. that afternoon and, according to his own testimony, tried to break through a garage entryway without ever knocking on the front door. He told Otte that he didn't believe anyone to be home, despite a van in the driveway.
A 19-year-old man who was one of two people in the house when Wallage began hammering at the door said he would have let the 51-year-old in had he simply knocked.
A tenant who lived in the basement heard the commotion and described the incident as "terrifying" in a sworn statement. Wallage's wife, a 39-year-old woman who was not home at the time, called the police.
At the court hearing, Wallage told Otte he didn't warn his wife he was coming to the house that day because, he said, he didn't have to. The couple bought the home together in May, according to county property records, and Wallage remained a partial owner in September.
Wallage hadn't lived at the home since July, when police first responded to the couple's home on North 16th Street when the former officer's wife called after Wallage had broken down the same door.
Police cited his wife with third-degree domestic assault for allegedly hitting her husband with a bladeless fan on July 13, according to the incident report stemming from the call. Prosecutors later dropped the assault charge against the woman.
At September's hearing, Wallage and his attorney each said they would accept a civil order through the couple's divorce case that bars him from entering the north Lincoln house — a less serious action that would return his right to carry a firearm.
His wife, though, asked Otte to keep the formal protection order in place.
Otte ultimately sided with Wallage's wife — but removed a provision in the initial protection orders that prevented the 51-year-old from carrying a firearm, paving the way for him to return to police service.
But Wallage remained under internal investigation at the police department, where his tenure ended upon his resignation last month.
A former sergeant at the Chadron Police Department and a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, Wallage joined LPD in January.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley