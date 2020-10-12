Lincoln Police officer suspended after being cited on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, assault

A Lincoln Police officer has been suspended after he was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and assault early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Grata Bar and Lounge, 6891 A St., at 2:30 a.m. on a report of an assault, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department.

When officers arrived, they learned that Austin Espinoza, an off-duty officer, was involved in an argument with two family acquaintances, a man and a woman.

Espinoza said he was assaulted by the man, and the woman said she was assaulted by Espinoza while he was in his vehicle. Espinoza and the woman reported minor injuries, but neither required medical attention.

After Espinoza failed field sobriety and breath tests, officers took him to detox, where his blood-alcohol content tested at 0.112%. The legal limit to drive is 0.08%.

Espinoza has been suspended without pay, the news release said, and the department is conducting an internal investigation.

