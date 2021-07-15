Lincoln police officer suffers concussion in assault while trying to arrest man on warrant, LPD says

A Lincoln police officer who was trying to arrest a man on a fairly mundane warrant was assaulted Thursday morning, leaving the officer with a concussion and other injuries that required medical attention, according to police.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the officer was patrolling near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning when he ran the plates on a 2006 Mazda, finding that one of the occupants had a warrant out for his arrest.

Bonkiewicz said the officer contacted Ras A. M. Bateman, 30, inside the Kwik Shop near First and Saunders streets, explaining to Bateman that there was a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

The warrant had a personal recognizance bond, Bonkiewicz said, meaning Bateman would have been booked at the Lancaster County Jail and then released without having to pay any bail. Bonkiewicz said the whole process — from handcuffs to release — would have taken around an hour.

Instead, Bonkiewicz said, Bateman slammed the officer against the metal frame of the convenience store door and ran outside, where the officer later tackled Bateman in an attempt to take him into custody.