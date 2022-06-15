Lincoln Police officer shoots 'dangerous' dog; later euthanized

An internal investigation is underway at the Lincoln Police Department after an officer on Tuesday shot a dog that police say charged a pair of officers after they knocked on a door in north Lincoln.

The two officers, who the department did not identify, were waiting on the porch of a house near North 13th and Manatt streets around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the woman who answered the door turned back to yell for her boyfriend, the police department said in a news release.

As the woman turned, Deva, a 5-year-old "large breed dog" ran by her and toward officers, the police said, knocking one down before charging the other.

The second officer retreated backward and fired his gun, striking Deva, the police department said. A male resident rushed the dog to an emergency veterinarian, but Deva was ultimately euthanized due to her injuries.

"The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident to include review of all available video and witness statements," the department said, adding that officers are trained to handle aggressive dogs and "part of the investigation will be to determine if that training was followed."

Animal Control responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The police department said Deva had previously been deemed as a potentially dangerous dog after biting someone, but the officer did not know that when he shot the dog.

"Despite this, the Lincoln Police Department recognizes how important dogs are in our lives and understands that the loss of any pet is painful," the department said.

