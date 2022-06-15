Lincoln Police officer shoots 'dangerous' dog; dog later euthanized

An internal investigation is underway at the Lincoln Police Department after an officer on Tuesday shot a dog that police say charged a pair of officers after they knocked on a door in north Lincoln.

The two unidentified officers, who had gone to the residence in reference to an ongoing investigation, were waiting on the porch at 1340 Manatt Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the woman who answered the door turned back to yell for her boyfriend, the police department said in a news release.

As the woman turned, Diva, a 5-year-old "large breed dog" ran by her and toward officers, the police said, knocking one down before charging the other.

The second officer retreated backward and fired his gun, striking Diva, the police department said.

"We need a sergeant here," one of the officers told dispatchers in the moments after the shooting, according to archived emergency scanner traffic. "We need a sergeant now. ... Shots fired at a dog. Everything is OK for now."

A male resident rushed the dog to an emergency veterinarian, but Diva was ultimately euthanized due to her injuries. Attempts to contact the residents Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

"The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident to include review of all available video and witness statements," the department said, adding that officers are trained to handle aggressive dogs and "part of the investigation will be to determine if that training was followed."

Steve Beal, the city's Animal Control manager, said Diva was a blue-blood bulldog who had previously bit a city resident in an unprovoked incident in December 2019.

In that instance, Diva had been unleashed and running at large before biting a man, Beal told the Journal Star. As a result of the biting, Beal said the city had deemed Diva potentially dangerous.

The police department noted the previous incident in its news release, though the officer who shot Diva was not aware of the designation when he fired.

"Despite this, the Lincoln Police Department recognizes how important dogs are in our lives and understands that the loss of any pet is painful," the police department said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

