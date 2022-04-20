Lincoln Police officer fired in February sues the city alleging discrimination

Sara Khalil had dreamt of being an American police officer since her childhood in Pakistan, where her family lived after fleeing their home in northern Iraq.

She came to Nebraska with her family when she was 12, and realized that dream nine years ago. But it didn't turn out as she'd imagined and this week joined a small group of current and former officers suing the city alleging discrimination.

Khalil, who was fired in February, filed a lawsuit Monday alleging discrimination based on her sex, color and national origin, as well as a disability she sustained on the job at the Lincoln Police Department.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins declined to comment, saying the city hadn't yet been served with the lawsuit but maintained her termination was lawful. Khalil has appealed her termination "and evidence supporting her termination will be brought forward at that time," she said.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, City Attorney Yohance Christie said: "We support an individual's right to seek redress through the court process. While we certainly have a different view regarding what happened, we also owe an obligation to our employees to keep their personal information confidential. Thus, I will not be discussing any details about the specific allegations, and we must rely on the legal process."

Khalil's lawsuit follows suits filed by Officer Melissa Ripley, Erin Spilker and Sarah Williams in the past year and a half alleging a toxic workplace culture against women. More are expected.

Before joining LPD, Khalil briefly worked at Lincoln Fire and Rescue, where her treatment as a trainee became the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by a former fire captain who said he faced retaliation after reporting discrimination he’d seen happening to her.

She ultimately was fired for not passing the training requirements.

Khalil didn't file a lawsuit against the city then, but did testify at former Fire Capt. Troy Hurd's 2019 trial, which resulted in a $1.17 million jury verdict against the city.

In an interview with the Journal Star last month, Khalil said she chose not to sue over her experience at the fire department, because she wanted to be a police officer.

“I did not want to sue the city that I was going to work for,” she said then.

That would change in the coming years.

She decided to speak publicly after being accused of providing false information in claims for worker's compensation and other benefits and fired in February.

She was the subject first of an investigation by the city's risk management team, then an internal affairs investigation.

Khalil's attorney, Kelly Brandon, said: "Several female police officers and firefighters employed by the City of Lincoln who (have) complained about discrimination, harassment, and retaliation have been subjected to similar discipline and termination and accused of alleged dishonesty. One male police officer who complained about the discriminatory environment for women is also facing potential termination for alleged dishonesty."

In an interview with the Journal Star, Khalil denied the fraud accusations and public statements made by Police Chief Teresa Ewins after her firing.

"I want them to quit accusing me of fraud," she said.

Ewins has said a video showed Khalil, who also is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, participating in martial arts activities "that far exceeded the limitations she reported" and that she had provided false information to receive financial compensation.

Doing so violated not only city policy, but also state law, the chief alleged. Though, as of Wednesday, Khalil hadn't been charged with a crime.

Khalil said she went on medical leave last fall for a work-related knee injury she sustained in 2017. She initially went back to work but later saw a specialist and two knee surgeries followed in 2019.

On Nov. 9, 2021, she returned to light duty, a day before her attorney submitted a settlement proposal to the city regarding her worker's compensation claim.

That same month, risk management had an investigator follow her, according to the lawsuit.

Khalil told the Journal Star she's done martial arts since she was 6 years old and Jiu-Jitsu for the past 11 years. She was under a lot of stress because of her job, she said, and a psychologist recommended she get out of the house and be around people she trusts.

Khalil said the work she did as an instructor didn't exceed what her doctor allowed, nor was it the same kind of activity required by police work. She didn't put weight on her knee when she demonstrated moves for students, she said.

The city accused her of a "takedown," she said, but what they saw was her joking around with someone, not a real takedown move.

In December 2021, Khalil applied for disability pension related to her knee.

In February, she was notified of a personnel hearing about her alleged dishonesty regarding her worker's compensation claim.

At the hearing Feb. 24, Ewins repeatedly called her a liar, according to the lawsuit. She was suspended, then terminated a day later.

Khalil told the Journal Star she believes the worker's compensation issue was an excuse to fire her.

"I think that they were after me from the first day they hired me," she said. "They wanted me out. They didn't have anything to kick me out. And this was their excuse to fire me. But the racism had been going on, this harassment. This retaliation has been going on. I just did not want to accept it. Or resign. I didn't want to believe it."

In the lawsuit filed Monday in Omaha, Brandon said Khalil faced retaliation after reporting an excessive force incident early in her career at LPD, and again after she testified at the trial.

She said at Hurd's trial that Tonya Peters, a city attorney assigned to handle LPD matters, sat through her testimony and asked her to lunch. When Khalil asked why she was there, Peters allegedly told her: "I am here because your job kind of depends on this."

Brandon said in 2014, not long after Khalil had started at LPD, she reported an excessive force incident involving an officer pushing a suspect's head against a wall and, after, experienced "many negative, discriminatory incidents with fellow officers."

Khalil heard that one officer told others, "I hope she doesn't need a backup on call." She took it to mean if she called for help over the radio, he wouldn't come.

When a fellow officer went to then-Chief Jim Peschong and her captain about her being outcast by other officers, nothing was done and she started getting written up for anything they could find wrong with her work, according to the lawsuit.

In one incident, Khalil was reprimanded for helping a Sudanese family by paying a tow fee.

Brandon listed numerous incidents in the lawsuit where Khalil alleges she was treated differently than other officers and was passed over for other positions — including the SWAT Team, to be a motorcycle officer, as a field training officer, and for an investigative position. For a long time, she said in the interview, when she didn't get a position, she'd ask how to improve and just kept trying.

"My response was, well, maybe somebody is better than me, maybe I didn't meet the qualifications. Maybe I need more experience," she said.

Khalil now thinks they didn't want her there.

"So it didn't matter what I did. It was just a false hope and a false belief," she said.

Officer Sarah Williams, the first to sue the city alleging a toxic workplace for women in December 2020, left LPD for a job with the Omaha Police Department.

Since then, LPD has fired Sgt. Angela Sands, Officer Laura Oliphant and Officer Luke Bonkiewicz. Officer Erin Spilker resigned.

Officer Melissa Ripley, who filed suit in April 2021, remains the only one who sued to continue working at LPD.

In April, the city announced an independent assessment has begun at LPD to give all employees an opportunity to complete an anonymous survey about their experiences and perspectives on operations.

Reach Margaret Reist at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist Or Lori Pilger at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. Andrew Wegley contributed to this report.

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.