Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup near Air Park, police say

A Lincoln Police officer who was "tired and fatigued" amid his shift early Thursday morning crossed the center line while driving near Air Park and crashed his cruiser into a passing pickup, according to department officials. 

The officer, who police did not identify Thursday morning, was headed south on Northwest 48th Street near West Benton Street when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2022 Toyota Tundra at around 3 a.m. Thursday, Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The crash caused $20,000 in damage to the city-owned cruiser and $18,000 in damage to the Toyota, Kocian said. The officer suffered arm abrasions and the Toyota's driver complained of neck pain, but neither suffered injuries that required hospitalization, Kocian said.

Kocian said the officer had been looking for a place to park just before the collision occurred as he grew tired amid his overnight shift.

The department's Safety Committee will review the crash and recommended discipline, which Kocian said could include suspension or loss of wages.

