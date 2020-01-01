You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police officer assaulted
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police officer assaulted

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln police officer was assaulted while responding to a domestic disturbance call around 9:30 p.m. New Year's Eve. 

Wesley Gay

Wesley Gay 

The officer was kicked in the jaw and the body. It occurred in the 3200 block of Folkways Boulevard at the Black Sand Apartments. 

Wesley Gay, 25, was arrested and jailed for third-degree assault on an officer. The officer's injuries did not require hospitalization. 

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News