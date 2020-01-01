Lincoln police officer assaulted

A Lincoln police officer was assaulted while responding to a domestic disturbance call around 9:30 p.m. New Year's Eve.
The officer was kicked in the jaw and the body. It occurred in the 3200 block of Folkways Boulevard at the Black Sand Apartments.
Wesley Gay, 25, was arrested and jailed for third-degree assault on an officer. The officer's injuries did not require hospitalization.
