Lincoln police nab alleged thief 7 minutes after car was stolen

Seven minutes may be the new time to beat for Lincoln police. That’s how long it took them to recover a stolen car left unlocked and running at a gas station at 21st and K streets early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said a clerk inside the U-Stop there told the owner, a 28-year-old Lincoln man, that someone was driving away with his 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

While police were still taking the report, just seven minutes after the call came in, an officer spotted the car about a mile and a half away at a Kwik Shop at 27th and W streets.

Spilker said Elliott Rohrs was inside.

They arrested the 22-year-old transient man, who denied stealing the car, on suspicion of felony theft by receiving.

