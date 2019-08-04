Lincoln police say one man was shot near the area of 14th and E streets early Sunday morning.
Capt. Danny Reitan said officers were called to the area just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and was undergoing treatment for his injuries Sunday morning.
Police continue to investigate the events leading up to the shooting and interview witnesses, but early findings indicate it was a targeted assault and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the general public, Reitan said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.
