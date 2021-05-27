 Skip to main content
Lincoln police make second arrest in connection to cache of drugs, cache and guns
Lincoln police make second arrest in connection to cache of drugs, cache and guns

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Lincoln police made a second arrest Wednesday in connection to a search May 21 at a home on the 2800 block of North Third Street that turned up a cache of drugs, cash and four firearms.

Officer Erin Spilker said they found Christopher Gray, 25, of Lincoln near an apartment at 42nd and Normal Boulevard at around 2 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. 

Christopher Gray

On May 21, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster Narcotics Task Force allowed Gray and his roommate, 22-year-old Gustav Rocke, to leave while they got a warrant to search their place.

Police say they ultimately found more than 4 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 3,604 oxycodone pills, 1,281 Alprazolam pills, 855 hits of LSD, 209 THC syringes, nearly $2,300 in cash and four firearms.

The drugs had an estimated street value of about $125,000.

It started with a tip that someone was selling drugs out of it, she said.

Police found Rockey three days later. He since has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and two counts of possession of a firearm with a drug law violation.

