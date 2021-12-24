Lincoln police make arrest in Tuesday shooting that left woman hospitalized

A 59-year-old Lincoln man who was in the home when 60-year-old Julie Jordan was shot in the head near 10th and New Hampshire streets on Tuesday has been arrested for his alleged role in the crime.
Melvin Botts was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after he is alleged to have shot Jordan.
Jordan, who was conscious when police arrived to 1321 N. 10th St. at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, remained in stable condition as of Thursday morning, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. He said police as of Thursday morning were still trying to piece together what happened in the lead-up to the shooting — and who fired the gun.
LPD Captain Duane Winkler on Friday confirmed Botts' arrest was related to Tuesday's shooting, but declined to provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Botts won't make his initial appearance in Lancaster County court until Monday, when the courthouse reopens following the holiday weekend.
Until then, Botts will remain at the county jail, where he was taken upon his arrest Thursday.
