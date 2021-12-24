 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Lincoln police make arrest in Tuesday shooting that left woman hospitalized
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police make arrest in Tuesday shooting that left woman hospitalized

  • 0

A 59-year-old Lincoln man who was in the home when 60-year-old Julie Jordan was shot in the head near 10th and New Hampshire streets on Tuesday has been arrested for his alleged role in the crime. 

Melvin Botts was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after he is alleged to have shot Jordan.

Melvin Botts

Botts

Jordan, who was conscious when police arrived to 1321 N. 10th St. at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, remained in stable condition as of Thursday morning, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. He said police as of Thursday morning were still trying to piece together what happened in the lead-up to the shooting  and who fired the gun.

LPD Captain Duane Winkler on Friday confirmed Botts' arrest was related to Tuesday's shooting, but declined to provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Botts won't make his initial appearance in Lancaster County court until Monday, when the courthouse reopens following the holiday weekend. 

Until then, Botts will remain at the county jail, where he was taken upon his arrest Thursday.

Police shoot man in South Omaha; they say he charged at mother with knife
Trucker now faces misdemeanors for crash that killed dad, son on way to Husker game
Security guard arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child at Omaha school

Andrew Wegley's favorite stories of 2021

These five articles all had different subjects and outcomes. But each of them aimed to either tell a story that wasn't being told elsewhere or bring something new to the local conversation in the realm of criminal justice. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News